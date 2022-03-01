Marvel’s Former Netflix Shows Will Bring the Pain to Disney+

Kratos could soon be coming to a different kind of screen. Deadline reports that Prime Video is currently negotiating a live-action TV show based on God of War, the PlayStation video game franchise. According to Deadline, The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby would collaborate with The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins for the adaptation. Reportedly, both Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions would also be involved. If the talks are successful, there’ll be plenty of material to draw from — the first God of War installment was released in 2005. We’re now on the eighth main game in the franchise, with God of War: Ragnarok due for release this year. The action-adventure franchise draws from Greek mythology and centers on Kratos, the titular demigod who is also known by fans as Dad of Boy (thanks to the consistently generic way that he refers to his son). Much of the God of War franchise pulls from Greek mythology, which hey, we wouldn’t mind another show to binge alongside that Percy Jackson series on the way. Now, which god is in charge of greenlighting again?

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO