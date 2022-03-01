ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Marvel’s Former Netflix Shows Will Bring the Pain to Disney+

By Eric Vilas-Boas, @e_vb_
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TV-streaming-license shuffle can hit you as fast as a front-flip heel kick — especially where Marvel’s adult-oriented Netflix superhero series are concerned. Disney+ announced today it would move superhero shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage to Disney+ starting March 16 after some confusion as to...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

50 Cent Threatens to Ghost Starz Over Power Book IV Renewal

Rapper and executive producer 50 Cent presented the sassiest use of the eggplant emoji since its conception in a series of five Instagram posts on Wednesday. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆,” he wrote in the caption underneath a video of a man throwing his stuff in a bag and stomping it shut. The hilarious stock photos of luggage came as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson threatened to exit his deal with Starz, where he executive produces the Power franchise. Jackson expressed frustration over Starz’s failure to renew Power spinoff Book IV: Force, which lured in the largest premiere audience in Starz history. “They renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” the producer wrote. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️” A source close to the situation told The Wrap that Jackson’s contract is not officially terminated until the fall, but his recent condemnation of the network proves there’s a chance that 50 Cent may go “Ghost.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

HBO and SAG-AFTRA Respond to Euphoria Set Reports

On TV, the attendees of Euphoria season two, episode one’s New Year’s Eve party were engaging in all manner of gleeful teenage messiness, but on set, sources claim, a much grimmer scene was unfolding. Production sources told the Daily Beast in a report from March 4 that the atmosphere on Euphoria’s set was “hellish,” consisting of 18-hour work days, chilly weather with no holding areas for extras, and meals provided long after the six-hour mark that SAG-AFTRA mandates. But in a statement, HBO says “production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.”
TV SERIES
Vulture

ITYSL Creators Developing Honestly Who Cares We’re Watching It

A cosmic gumbo is cooking! I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin are working on their next project that may or may not need a focus group that hates mother-in-laws. HBO green-lit the pilot Computer School from the duo; according to Deadline, the pitch was initially sold the idea to Hulu who eventually passed on the script, leaving HBO Max to take it straight to pilot. The pilot follows a recent high-school grad and his uncle, played by Robinson, attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan. Robinson and Kanin first met as writers on Saturday Night Live and co-created the Comedy Central series Detroiters. Both are writing and executive-producing the project and Andrew Gaynord will direct. Time to celebrate with some sloppy steaks!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#S H I E L D#Pin##The Punisher Marvel#Vulture
Vulture

Looks Like Netflix Is Pausing Its Russian Originals

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is increasingly turning it into a nation non grata among the global entertainment community. Netflix has reportedly placed a pause on all Russian original projects and acquisitions, Variety reports. The move affects four original titles in varying stages of development and follows similar steps taken by major studios and tech companies reacting to the Russian military’s aggression against its neighbor in Eastern Europe. Disney, Sony, Universal, and other studios have halted theatrical releases, while a raft of other cultural institutions have banned Russian art or media in some shape or form. Netflix’s business in Russia is relatively new, having launched locally last year, and its original titles in the works included Anna K, an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. Another, a crime thriller directed by Darya Zhuk, was the first Netflix original series filmed in the country. We’ve reached out to Netflix for comment and will update this post as soon as we hear back. Earlier this week, Netflix refused to comply with a Russian law requiring that the service carry state propaganda channels.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

It's Official — Netflix's Marvel Shows Are Coming To Disney+

The history of Marvel Comics leasing the rights to its various characters and the different agreements with various studios over the decades could easily fill a book. But the company’s decision to start the Marvel Cinematic Universe and produce its own films and TV series has thrown those decisions into stark relief, especially as the studio tries to regain what it gave away. In 2019, Marvel’s parent company, Disney, had a merger with Fox that brought a good chunk back to the fold. Now, Netflix’s Marvel shows are also coming home to stream on Disney+. But, as is always the case, there’s a bit of a catch.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Murphy-verse Is Moving to Hulu

American Horror Story: The Streaming Wars continues. The flagship shows of Ryan Murphy’s filmography — American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Pose — will all stream on Hulu, the platform announced. Past seasons of Crime Story and Pose were previously available on Netflix, but the streamer’s license has since expired. Among the additions to the Hulu library include Impeachment: American Crime Story, which hits streaming for the first time on March 7 along with the first, second, and third and final season of Pose. The new agreement also applies to future seasons of American Horror Story, which was already on Hulu and returns in the fall, and American Crime Story, which is next set to tackle Studio 54. Murphy has an ongoing development deal at Netflix and has also produced shows and movies including The Politician, Hollywood, and The Prom. (As for Glee? That one’s caught in streaming limbo after leaving Netflix last month.) No word on the future streaming fates of American Love Story and American Sports Story yet — but we’re sure you’ll have enough to catch up on in the meantime.
TV SERIES
Vulture

New on Paramount+: March 2022

I’ll admit, I’m no gamer, but Halo has long been anticipated by fans, and Paramount+ needs an epic hallmark series outside of the Sheridan-verse. Starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Halo embarks on a huge mission to fight against the Covenant, an alien force threatening humanity — and none of it involves the Dutton family. (Streaming March 24.)
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vulture

Bats, Please Wait for The Batman to Stream on HBO Max

Has immersive theater gone too far? Moviegoers in Austin were stunned when a real bat made an appearance during a Friday screening of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. A guest released the bat at the Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis as some sort of prank. The theater paused the screening while employees attempted to lure the bat out toward the exit light, undoubtedly killing Catwoman and Batman’s sexual tension. In footage posted by an audience member, a theater employee can be heard taking charge of the situation. “If you are uncomfortable being in the dark with a bat, please remove yourself now,” she said to laughs.
AUSTIN, TX
Vulture

Paper Boi’s Going on Tour in the Atlanta Season-Three Teaser

When Atlanta season three premieres on March 24, 2022, it will have been four years since we last saw Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) in Robbin’ Season. A lot has happened since then. Stanfield got an Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah. Tyree Henry is now a Marvel character. Beetz got Joker-pilled. Back in the world of Glover’s FX series, their characters are on a come-up, too. A new teaser released on March 4 shows the crew on tour in Europe. Paper Boi gets chased down by British schoolboys like he’s a Beatle. Earn meets a bellhop with too many vowels in his name. They ride Vespas, go to nightclubs and dinner parties, and see a creepy European Santa and an even creepier guy dressed like a Dalmatian. On February 17, FX announced that after season three wraps up, Atlanta will end with its fourth season this fall. Community crossover event confirmed before it’s too late?
ATLANTA, GA
Vulture

Desus & Mero Keeps the Brand Strong, Returns With Weekly Episodes

Desus & Mero returns to Showtime on March 10 with a few behind-the-scenes changes to the production. Instead of episodes twice a week like previous seasons, the duo will be releasing only one episode weekly. The Bodega Boys have added their first official showrunner, J.D. Amato, who was the executive producer of The Chris Gethard Show and a senior field producer of The Problem With Jon Stewart. According to Deadline, Desus and Mero want to “get back to basics” and focus on one weekly episode. As the season progresses, the show will include more digital content and field pieces. Per Variety, upcoming guest appearances include Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Pusha T, and Damson Idris. The series premieres, with their first guest, Denzel Washington, on March 10 at 11 p.m., so you don’t have to avoid any bookings till the next night.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Evan Rachel Wood Cast As Madonna (in Weird Al Biopic)

While Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly duke it out to play Madonna in the pop star’s biopic, Evan Rachel Wood has cut to the front of the line … kind of. Rolling Stone reports that Wood will play Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This Roku production has a penchant for stunt casting, having cast Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved musical parodist. What this means is the film will almost definitely have a scene of the two collaborating on “Like a Surgeon.” A first-look photo shows Wood in her best Desperately Seeking Susan jush wearing an expression that says, “Who’s got two thumbs sticking out of fingerless gloves? Evan Rachel effing Wood, that’s who.” Suck it, Euphoria cast.
MOVIES
Vulture

Kim Kardashian Officially Drops ‘West,’ Is Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is officially single. Well, legally at least. Kardashian’s newfound freedom came Wednesday, March 2, after a Los Angeles judge granted the reality star’s request to terminate her marital status from Ye, Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon reported. Shortly after Kardashian was granted her request, Ye shared a music video for Donda 2’s “Eazy,” which includes a violent reference to Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who is also name-dropped in the track. For weeks, Ye has been publicly calling out Davidson as part of his attempt to reunite with his ex.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Undercurrent Trailer Brings a Submarine Murder to Surface

In 2017, journalist Kim Wall went missing after boarding a submarine with eccentric Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen. Madsen had built the sea craft himself, and Wall was interviewing him for a story. Madsen surfaced without Wall, and the ensuing investigations and murder trial fed into a media frenzy, full of victim-blaming rhetoric and leering detail. Now, Wall’s murder is the subject of the new two-part HBO documentary Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall. The doc is directed by Erin Lee Carr, who previously directed At the Heart of Gold, about systemic abuse in USA Gymnastics. Undercurrent will delve into Wall’s murder and the psychology of Madsen, who was deemed a “narcissistic psychopath” in Danish court. Undercurrent will air both parts back-to-back on Tuesday, March 8, on HBO and HBO Max.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vulture

How to Pitch Vulture

If you’re reading this, it’s because you sought out information on how to pitch Vulture or an editor directed you here. We know that pitching outlets such as ourselves can be vexing, and while we can’t eliminate all the vexation from the process, this guide will hopefully keep it to a minimum.
OBITUARIES
Vulture

We May Be Getting a God of War Live-Action Show From Prime Video

Kratos could soon be coming to a different kind of screen. Deadline reports that Prime Video is currently negotiating a live-action TV show based on God of War, the PlayStation video game franchise. According to Deadline, The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby would collaborate with The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins for the adaptation. Reportedly, both Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions would also be involved. If the talks are successful, there’ll be plenty of material to draw from — the first God of War installment was released in 2005. We’re now on the eighth main game in the franchise, with God of War: Ragnarok due for release this year. The action-adventure franchise draws from Greek mythology and centers on Kratos, the titular demigod who is also known by fans as Dad of Boy (thanks to the consistently generic way that he refers to his son). Much of the God of War franchise pulls from Greek mythology, which hey, we wouldn’t mind another show to binge alongside that Percy Jackson series on the way. Now, which god is in charge of greenlighting again?
COMICS
Vulture

Crunchyroll Is Finally Fusing With Funimation

It’s official now: The anime streaming giants that merged last year are consolidating their libraries under a single orange flag. Starting today, Funimation Global Group’s content catalogue of anime titles like My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, and Yuri!!! on Ice is making its way over to Crunchyroll’s, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest anime library.” The combined collection now has more than 40,000 episodes worth of anime, eclipsing every other anime streaming service on the market. Not all of Funimation’s titles will be available on Crunchyroll immediately, however. Some notable omissions include anime classics like the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, the Dragon Ball titles, and the Robotech franchise, which was a pretty big deal when Funimation gained the streaming rights to it a few years back. But beyond new episodes of existing series on the service, no new content will be added.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Dropout

The streaming wars 3:12 p.m. It’s Official: New NBC Episodes Will Stream on Peacock Instead of Hulu The new arrangement will begin in September. The Dropout’s Naveen Andrews Saw Sunny Balwani As Lady Macbeth “I always felt that there was this huge void of insecurity in Sunny, and what made him interesting was I don’t think he was aware of it.”
TV SERIES
Vulture

Netflix Suspends Service in Russia

Netflix has suspended its services in Russia amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson told Vulture on Sunday. The news follows Netflix’s decision last week to pause production on Russian originals. Netflix also opted last week not to air Russian propaganda that the streaming service was required to host under Russian broadcast law. Netflix launched its services in Russia back in 2016, and currently has roughly 1 million Russian subscribers, per Variety. The streaming service is just the latest in a long list of industry giants cutting ties with Russia following its military campaign against Ukraine. Last week, several major studios, including Disney, Universal, Sony, and Warner Bros., announced that they intend to delay their upcoming releases in Russian theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Euphoria’s Javon Walton Says Fez Was Supposed to Die

Spoilers for the Euphoria season-two finale, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” below. While Lexi continued to destroy friendships with the power of musical theater in her high-school auditorium, a much more sinister plot began to unfold at the Fezco residence. In Euphoria’s blood-splattered season-two finale, SWAT lasers center on Ashtray’s face as the cops raid his home with Fezco. We then hear a shot fired off-screen, causing fans of the show to pay tribute to the (presumably) dead kid drug dealer — complete with gospel music, flying doves, and angel wings. But the details of Ashtray’s demise are still fuzzy … even for actor Javon “Wanna” Walton. But hey, it’s Euphoria. Anything can happen.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy