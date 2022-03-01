ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Wyden and others giving a closer look at USA’s supply of petroleum to “tide us over”

Wyden, Colleagues Urge Biden Administration to Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Letter to White House comes as Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine causes gas prices to rise. Washington, D.C. – In an effort to combat a sharp rise in oil prices amid Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,...

Fact check: Taking a closer look at Biden's speech claims

COVID-19 Biden: “Severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year.”. The facts: Biden overstated the improvement, omitting a statistic that remains a worrisome marker of the toll from COVID-19. While hospitalizations indeed are down from last summer, deaths remain high. The Centers for...
Senator Ron Wyden plans to work on lowering gas prices

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic Senator Ron Wyden says when he is back in Washington D.C. next week, he is going to focus on lowering gas prices. He says major gas companies benefit from tax loopholes that end up costing Oregonians at the pump. “There's something way out of whack...
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
