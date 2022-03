"How much detail can you really get out of 35mm scans?" That is the question that has long been up for debate among film photographers, and I believe we now have an answer. In this video, Kyle McDougall does some side by side comparisons of 35mm film and medium format film, comparing the results of the Fuji GFX100S partnered up with a nice, vintage, macro lens (he tests out two: a 120mm f/4 Pentax and a 60mm f/2.8 Contax). In a previous post and video by Kyle, he introduced his first version of this setup (it seems the current setup is his second take on it) and gave an overview of the process and a glance at the results after pairing the Fuji with an inexpensive 7artisans Photoelectric 60mm f/2.8 Macro Mark II.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 21 HOURS AGO