ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

The Mediterranean Diet Is Hailed as the Gold Standard. But Should It Be?

By Stephanie Brown
Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mediterranean diet is an eating pattern that emphasizes plant foods, olive oil, fish, and nuts while limiting red meat and processed foods. U.S. News and World Report recognized the Mediterranean Diet as the best diet five years in a row. Some nutrition professionals are calling on dietary recommendations...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
Columbian

Schwarzenegger: Mostly vegan diet cut ‘bad’ cholesterol

The Terminator won’t be saying “hasta la vista, baby” to his plant-based lifestyle anytime soon. Weeks after escaping a Los Angeles car crash, Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that leaning into a mostly vegan diet has lowered his bad cholesterol significantly — so much so that his physician thought his lab work belonged to someone else.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ancel Keys
sciencealert.com

Is a Low-Carb Diet So Much Better For Weight Loss? A New Review Brings The Evidence

In the 1970s, low-carb diets were all the rage. The Dr Atkin's Diet Revolution book claimed carbohydrate restriction was a "high calorie way to stay thin forever". Carbohydrates are found in breads, cereals and other grains, fruit, vegetables and milk. They're also in ultra-processed fast foods, cakes, chips and soft drinks.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Standard#Plant Based Foods#Mediterranean Region#U S News And#World Report#Ld#Street Smart Nutrition
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Best cholesterol-lowering supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High cholesterol is one of the most common health issues affecting people today. And while many people see some improvement by simply cutting back on high-cholesterol foods, most look to supplements for help. It can be tricky to pick a cholesterol-lowering supplement since different supplements target cholesterol in different ways. And since there are so many different supplements on the market, it’s hard to know which one is right for you.
HEALTH
Telegraph

How to reset your midlife metabolism and lose weight

There is a new buzz-phrase being touted as the way to ditch the midlife extra pounds, as well as prevent chronic disease like Type 2 diabetes, without the need for a depressing diet regime. Forget soups, shakes and a life of no carbs, instead, experts say, we need to retrain our bodies to return to a more natural metabolic flexible state.
WEIGHT LOSS
Real Simple

Top 10 Superfoods of 2022, According to More Than 1,100 Registered Dietitians

Want to know what healthy foods people will be talking about this year? We've got you covered, thanks to the recent Pollock Communications and Today's Dietitian "What's Trending in Nutrition" survey. The intel provides an in-depth look at the food and nutrition trends for 2022 and beyond, courtesy of insight from 1,173 registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs).
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Seafood
Quick and Dirty Tips

Can These Snack Bars Replace Your Cholesterol Meds?

Can These Snack Bars Replace Your Cholesterol Meds?. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. What if you could replace your daily cholesterol medication with a couple of tasty snack bars?. A company called Step One Foods has created "clinically formulated" foods that it claims can replace cholesterol...
NUTRITION
24/7 Wall St.

Healthy Eating Habits That Will Change Your Life

Fad diets seem to be popping up in greater numbers these days. And yet, obesity levels have been on the rise globally, nearly tripling since 1975, according to the World Health Organization. With all the varying nutrition information out there, it can be hard to know what is healthy and what is not.  Although certain […]
FITNESS
marthastewart.com

The Best Foods to Eat If You Have Heart Disease

No matter how hectic our lives get, our health—specifically, our heart health—should always be a top priority. After all, we know that smoke-free, active lifestyle is the ticket to keeping our tickers working properly and to lowering heart disease profiles. However, if you already have cardiovascular disease, you are likely doing whatever you can to manage it. You might be having ongoing conversations with your cardiologist, taking medication, exercising safely, and re-thinking your diet. If you're not, we can help with that last point: In addition to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, introducing a few disease-fighting foods into the mix can also combat heart health problems, explain Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, a senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston (she also helped write the newest AHA Dietary Statement) and Bridgette Becker, a functional nutritionist, holistic health practitioner, and yoga instructor at The Ranch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy