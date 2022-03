After styling Bantu knots for Aria, Jarius turns to his daughter, "Baby, do you like your hair?" and she replies "Yes!" Jarius lifts his daughter in elation. That's just another day for him, Dad to Aria and Ashton along with his partner, Terrell. Jarius and Terrell are a Black gay married couple who are here to break stereotypes and be the best possible Dads out there. Their family is based in Atlanta and the duo is full-time content creators, with parenting at the core of the content. Jarius styling his daughter's hair and the family performing dance trends are some of the more popular videos of the family, reported Good Morning America.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO