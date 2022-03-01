Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison & 7 Other Brilliant Biopic Castings

In an age where legends in the music industry such as Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Eazy-E, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and Johnny Cash, have all had the stories of their iconic careers told on screen, it was only a matter of time before the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself Elvis Presley was given his own proper big-screen biopic. While industry veteran John Carpenter did a made-for-television biopic starring Kurt Russell as the icon back in 1979, a tried and true mainstream biopic was inevitable. Who better to take on Presley's story than Baz Luhrmann, the hyper-stylized filmmaker behind Moulin Rouge!, Romeo + Juliet, and The Great Gatsby. It has been nine years since Luhrmann's last big-screen outing with his take on the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic and while he has done some work since, including creating the short-lived 70s-set Netflix series The Get Down, that was still all the way back in 2017.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO