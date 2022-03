The production at the Tesla Giga Austin plant appears to increase, as more and more new cars were seen in front of the factory. According to the drone flyover video, recorded by Jeff Roberts on February 24, there were some 130 new Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y (2:42) - some under cover, and some not. Most of them (if not all) are black or blue.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO