Free Pancakes: National Pancake Day Today

By Mike O'Brian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough a lot of people think of it as “Fat Tuesday”, you should also know that it’s National Pancake Day today!...

MIX 106

5 Best Places for Pancakes in the Boise Area (Happy National Pancake Day!)

Do you know what today is? It’s National Pancake Day!. To celebrate, I figured I’d share 5 of the best places in the Boise area to get some pancakes. I’m kickin’ this out to you a little later in the day, so if you missed this and it’s too late for breakfast, I wanted to let you know there’s no shame in having breakfast for dinner or even celebrating tomorrow morning.
BOISE, ID
CBS Miami

Get A Free Stack On National Pancake Day And Help Raise Funds For Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you love pancakes, slathered in butter and drenched with syrup? Then you’re in luck because today is National Pancake Day. You can celebrate with a free stack at IHOP from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities. In exchange for the free pancakes, IHOP asks customers to donate what they would have paid for the pancakes, or more, to the Children’s Miracle Network.  In South Florida, the money raised goes to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. IHOP says it has raised more than $30 million since its first National Pancake Day in 2006.
MIAMI, FL

