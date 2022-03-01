Free Pancakes: National Pancake Day Today

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you love pancakes, slathered in butter and drenched with syrup? Then you’re in luck because today is National Pancake Day. You can celebrate with a free stack at IHOP from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities. In exchange for the free pancakes, IHOP asks customers to donate what they would have paid for the pancakes, or more, to the Children’s Miracle Network. In South Florida, the money raised goes to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. IHOP says it has raised more than $30 million since its first National Pancake Day in 2006.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO