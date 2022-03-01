ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2/3 of Granite Staters Back Legislation To Sell Recreational Cannabis in Liquor Stores: Poll

By Beverly Stoddart, InDepthNH.org
 6 days ago
Read full survey here: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Bipartisan-Support-for-NH-Marijuana-Legislation-Most-Consider-Le.pdf. “More than two-thirds of Granite Staters support proposed legislation to legalize marijuana, allowing it to be sold in state liquor stores,” according to a Granite State Poll by the University of New Hampshire released Feb. 25. The poll found:. “More than two-thirds (68%)...

