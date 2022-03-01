2/3 of Granite Staters Back Legislation To Sell Recreational Cannabis in Liquor Stores: Poll

The science behind the new NH State Climate Assessment (2022) Warmer winters, recurrent droughts and increased flooding are all signs that climate change is reaching New Hampshire. Join us as two prominent experts from UNH – co-authors of New Hampshire’s most recent Climate Assessment Report (launching March 2022) – share their insider’s view of past, present and future climate trends in the Granite State. We will look at changes in temperature, precipitation and sea-level rise, provide some context for interpreting changing weather patterns in a changing climate, and answer your questions about how we ought to prepare for what’s next!

