S.Africa’s Zuma, Mantashe referred for criminal investigations, graft inquiry says

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African corruption inquiry said on Tuesday it had referred former president Jacob Zuma and current mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe for investigation by law enforcement with a view to establishing potential graft charges. The inquiry was established in 2018 to examine allegations of...

