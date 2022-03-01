ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool: Teenage girl seriously injured after shooting ‘at bus stop’ in Toxteth

By Liam James
The Independent
 6 days ago

A teenage girl is in a serious condition after a shooting in the Toxteth area of Liverpool .

Police said reports came in at 5.10pm of shots being fired on Upper Warwick Street, less than two miles from Liverpool Lime Street station.

Merseyside Police said a man aged in his 20s arrived at a hospital with a gunshot injury to his hand a short time later.

Officers were trying to establish whether the incidents were related.

Door-to-door enquiries were underway and police were checking CCTV in the local area. Police said cordons were in place on a number of streets.

Local media reported that forensic investigators were focusing on an Upper Warwick Street bus stop with a shattered screen.

A Liverpool Echo reporter said a local resident, who asked to remain anonymous, recalled hearing “four bangs” at around 5pm.

The resident said they came outside and saw a group of people gathered around a bus stop.

They said: “I went over because I saw a girl collapsed on the floor. A lot of people were there and said she was okay so I went back inside.

“When I came back out police were everywhere and that’s when I put two and two together.”

Police asked for witnesses or anyone with evidence to come forward.

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.

“While I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Upper Warwick Street around 5.10pm this evening who saw or heard anything suspicious or thinks they have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam or Ring doorbell to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything we can to find the person or people responsible for this incident and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of 1 st March.

The Independent

The Independent

