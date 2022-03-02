ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Nikita Mazepin: FIA allow Russian driver to race in Formula One under neutral flag

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuToO_0eShkder00

Nikita Mazepin will be allowed to continue racing for Haas in the Formula One 2022 season, after the FIA opted to have Russian and Belarusian drivers compete under a neutral flag.

Many sports and their head organisations have opted to outright prohibit athletes and participants of those nationalities from taking part in their representative environments, following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

That followed the International Olympic Association calling on all sports to ban athletes from participation in international events, with Fifa and Uefa responding shortly afterwards to ban clubs and national teams from those federations from tournaments.

However, motor racing’s top body has stopped short of that level of outright removal of Russian and Belarusian drivers, officials and other competitors, instead insisting they will be able to continue in their roles under the “FIA flag”, “in accordance with International Olympic Committee recommendations”. A statement from the governing organisation read:

“No Russian/Belarusian national teams to participate in international/zone competitions (e.g. FIA Motorsport Games), until further notice.

“Russian/Belarusian drivers, individual competitors and officials to participate in international/zone competitions only in their neutral capacity and under the “FIA flag”, subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality, until further notice.

“No Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car)- should be displayed or anthems should be played at international/zone competitions, until further notice.”

Additionally, the FIA reiterated their stance of removing all involvement in the race calendar of the two nations involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement added that there would be “no international/zone competition to take place in Russia and Belarus, until further notice” as well as no flags, symbols or anthems of the two nations. The Russian Grand Prix remains cancelled for the 2022 season, with the FIA statement noting it has been removed from the calendar for “reasons of Force Majeure”.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said his organisation is monitoring “the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine.”

The move means Mazepin is set to continue as one of Haas’ racers, though the F1 team have yet to respond fully. A Haas spokesman said following the FIA statement: “At this time we decline to comment.”

Haas recently removed the branding of Russian sponsor Uralkali from its car following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. They ran a plain white livery at the testing session in Barcelona last week, removing the Russian flag colours.

The move left Mazepin’s future in doubt as Uralkali was founded by the racer’s father Dmitry.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nikita Mazepin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Russian#Belarusian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy