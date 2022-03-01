Jury selection is underway in the first trial stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection

Jury selection resumed on Tuesday in the first trial for one of the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol last year.The first Capitol riot defendant to be tried is Guy Wesley Reffitt, a Texas man charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers who were guarding the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities after he returned home to Wylie, Texas.The judge presiding over Reffitt's trial in Washington, D.C., individually questioned more than 30 prospective...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO