Law

Jury selection is underway in the first trial stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection

By Tom Dreisbach
WAMU
 2 days ago

Prosecutors say Guy Reffitt brought a gun...

wamu.org

Law.com

Texas Defendant Labeled 'The Tip of This Mob's Spear' as First Jan. 6 Trial Gets Underway

Prosecutors painted defendant Guy Reffitt as a key figure in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Reffitt’s attorney said the trial would be about “fact vs. hype.”. A federal prosecutor began the first trial arising from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by detailing the assault on Congress’ certification of the election and painting the defendant as “the tip of this mob’s spear.”
The Independent

Jury selection resumes for 1st trial over Capitol riot

Jury selection resumed on Tuesday in the first trial for one of the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol last year.The first Capitol riot defendant to be tried is Guy Wesley Reffitt, a Texas man charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers who were guarding the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities after he returned home to Wylie, Texas.The judge presiding over Reffitt's trial in Washington, D.C., individually questioned more than 30 prospective...
