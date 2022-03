Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios has updated its Twitter banner with new art that may be our first visual tease of the game. The new Twitter banner image was spotted today by Nibel, and given how long we've waited it's easy to get excited about the potential connections to Metroid Prime 4. It's a little tough to make out, but the full image seems to show Samus - or someone wearing very similar armor in any case - at the center, standing at the midpoint of a pathway and surrounded by columns of light.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO