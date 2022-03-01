ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INEOS Aromatics completes modernization of PTA facility

INEOS Aromatics has completed a $70 MM modernization of its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant in Merak, Indonesia, that significantly reduces emissions and increases capacity, supporting the competitiveness and growth of the Indonesian polyester industry. The...

#Pta#Ineos#Food And Drink#Furniture#Indonesian#Ineos Aromatics Indonesia#Archive
Food & Drinks
