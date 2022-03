The true origin of life has always been one of the greatest unknowns that we as humans have sought to learn about. From the creation of the world in the Bible to the belief that biomolecules came to Earth on the backs of asteroids or comets billions of years ago, we’ve seen several answers over the years. Until now, though, many believed that the basic building blocks of life, called peptides, required water to form. This ruled out the possibility that these building blocks could come from space, right? Well, new research has turned that belief on its head. And now some say we’ll need to look to the stars if we truly want to find the true origin of life.

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO