ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ralph Ellison quotes on identity and humanity

pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1953, Ralph Ellison was the first African American author to be honored with the National Book Award. In his acceptance speech, Ellison said “fiction . . . can arrive at the truth about the human condition, here and now, with all the bright magic of the fairy tale.” Although “Invisible...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Hilton Als Brings Toni Morrison’s The Black Book to Life

Toni Morrison in China, 1984. Courtesy of Princeton University Library (Toni Morrison Papers, Manuscripts Division, Special Collections, Princeton University Library). In 1974, Toni Morrison, then 36, published The Black Book, a collage-styled documentation of “the Black experience in America from 1619 through the 1940s.” Described by Morrison herself as “encyclopedic,” The Black Book was completed during her nonpareil stint as an editor at Random House, where she edited the likes of Muhammad Ali, Henry Dumas, Gayl Jones, and Angela Davis, fostering the authors and their work in a milieu still hostile toward Black literature and its subjects. The sloganeering of the time—exhorting Black Pride, Black Beauty, Black Power, Black Love—telegraphed the desires of the downtrodden to imagine better; yet they came with their own circumscriptions, which Morrison’s work attempted to evade.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

You Don’t Know Us Negroes by Zora Neale Hurston review – fearless and dazzling essays

When the African American writer and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston explored the southern states in the 1930s, as well as including a pen and paper in her luggage, she packed a gun. The author, whose novels included the much admired Their Eyes Were Watching God, was spiky and fearless, often travelling in dangerous territory where a lone Black female reporter attracted unwelcome attention.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
Person
Ralph Ellison
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
Seattle Times

Our readers recommend these book series featuring a female detective

The days are getting longer but there’s still plenty of time for darkness. Last month, I asked readers to recommend a detective series featuring an American female detective (I was missing Sue Grafton’s Kinsey Millhone). Well, I may soon have to start a small business in which I solely crowdsource detective fiction, as the results were pretty great: More than 50 series were recommended, many of them new to me. Of those that got multiple votes, here are the three leaders:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Juneteenth
Black Enterprise

Valerie Boyd, Renowned Biographer of Author of Zora Neale Hurston, Dies At 58

Valerie Boyd, the highly revered educator, editor, and author who wrote the renowned Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston, has died at 58. The Washington Post reports that Boyd passed away on Feb. 12 due to pancreatic cancer, according to her friend and power of attorney, Veta Goler. She was an associate professor and writer-in-residence at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, where she taught magazine writing, arts reviewing, and narrative nonfiction.
ENTERTAINMENT
WOKV

Celebrating Black History Month With Zora Neale Hurston

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Today, we acknowledge one of the most iconic African American writers of the Harlem Renaissance, Zora Neale Hurston. The novelist, anthropologist, playwright, folklorist and film-maker portrayed the racial struggles of African Americans living in America’s South in the early 1900s. A true feminist before...
SOCIETY
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama is sharing stories of extraordinary individuals for Black History Month

It’s Black History Month and, over the next few weeks, Michelle Obama is sharing stories of individuals who are making a difference in communities across the country. She shared a black and white photo by Chicago based photographer Antonio Dickey and wrote, “This is a month of celebration—a time to not only reflect on the heroes in our history books, but to honor the Black people who are quietly working every day to improve and enrich our communities right here and now.” “Today, I’m starting with Antonio Dickey,” she continued.
CELEBRITIES
WPRI

Black History Month Children’s Books

Robin Kall from Reading with Robin is sharing some children’s book picks in honor of Black History Month. We are also joined by bestselling author, Nic Stone, who talks about her latest book. Book Recommendations:. BLUE by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond. SWEET JUSTICE by Mara Rockliff. THE FAITH OF ELIJAH...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Primetimer

Why is The Gilded Age portraying the robber barons as heroes?

Julian Fellowes "has always been as invested in portraying the preposterousness of the rich as he is their ultimate humanity," says Phillip Maciak. "And, to its credit, the show clearly understands the failings of its luridly wealthy characters. But, because the tone of this particular series is so avowedly light, it’s committed to a project of rehabilitation for nearly all of them." He adds: "The show seems indebted to the literary aesthetic of great Gilded Age novelists like Henry James and Edith Wharton, and advance press for the series made sure to acknowledge these literary forebears. But, despite occasional dark turns, The Gilded Age has none of Wharton or James’ invigorating mercilessness. Those novelists elaborately described the sorts of interiors, domestic and psychological, we see onscreen here, but they were never this gentle. The nineteenth century New York of the American realists and naturalists was a pretty nasty place, but, over and again, the New York of Fellowes’ show simply isn’t. In this, The Gilded Age takes much the same tone as Shonda Rhimes’ Regency era romance Bridgerton—down to its fanfic approach to literary influence—when it really ought to feel more like Succession."
TV SERIES
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Ralph Josephsohn: These boots are made for walkin’

Pages of our lives are inscribed with experiences, events, and the contemporary times. Each day represents a separate page. The prologue is birth, followed by successive chapters chronicling stages of growth, maturation and decline. The epilogue is death. Whatever the number of pages, the book tells the story of our journey along the path of life.
LONGMONT, CO
Mental_Floss

7 Facts About Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes wasn’t just a famous Black poet, novelist, playwright, and reporter that helped define New York City’s Harlem Renaissance—he was also an activist that reflected the multifaceted lives of the Black community. Often called “The People’s Poet,” he had an uncanny talent for depicting the joy, sorrow, struggles, and victories of his people in his writing.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kristen V. Carter on How ‘Profiled: The Black Man’ Series Debunks the Stereotypes of Black Men in America

“Profiled: The Black Man” discusses the many stereotypes that have plagued Black men in American society. In the four-part series, Discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network call on a number of cultural commentators including Tamika Mallory, Sway Calloway, and Bily Porter to debunk these myths. The show also highlights the lives of several Black men who play a pivotal role in the lives they lead today.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Reevaluate American History

Zora Neale Hurston once observed that America’s most prominent historical narratives prioritize “all these words from the seller, but not one word from the sold.” Much of American life is built on the knowledge and labor of Black people, especially those who were once enslaved. But the origins of, for example, the country’s cuisine or its music are commonly underreported, under-credited, or intentionally obfuscated—whether via the repetition of falsehoods or by keeping books that plainly document America’s past away from children.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy