The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may have updated their mask guidance recently, but if you’re going on a flight, you still have to wear a mask. The federal mask requirement for everyone across all transportation networks—which includes airports and commercial aircraft—is still in effect until March 18. The mandate was set to expire in May last year, but it was pushed to September before eventually being extended to March 2022.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO