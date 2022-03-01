ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas boys basketball open Class 6A state playoffs tonight

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJrdx_0eShdjUU00 The Lakers host Mountain View, Lions host Wells and the Cavaliers visit Roosevelt.

It's on.

After three months of non-league games, holiday tournaments and league battles, the 2022 high school basketball playoffs are here.

Here's a look at the matchups in the first round of the Class 6A boys state playoffs set for Tuesday, March 1.

Mountain View at Lake Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain View enters tonight's game as the 17th seed in the 32-team playoff field, carrying a two-game winning streak and a 17-7 overall record after finishing fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference. The Cougars are led by 6-foot-11 senior post Tane Prictor, 6-1 sophomore guard Quincy Townsend and 6-4 junior forward Nathan Hoisington.

Lake Oswego enters the game as the state's 16th seed, carrying a 13-12 overall record after finishing third in the Three Rivers League. The Lakers are led by 6-6 freshman wing Winters Grady, 5-11 senior guard Carson Reno and 6-1 senior guard Luke Brauner.

Ida B. Wells at West Linn, 7 p.m.

Wells enters tonight's game as the 28th seed in the field, carrying a 9-16 overall record after finishing sixth in the Portland Interscholastic League. The Guardians are led by 5-10 sophomore guard Nick DiGiulio, 5-8 sophomore guard Jacey Canalin and 5-11 senior guard Leo Sewell.

West Linn enters the game as the state's fifth seed, carrying a 18-3 overall record after finishing second in the Three Rivers League. The Lions are led by 6-0 junior guard Jackson Shelstad, 6-2 senior guard Zeke Viuhkola and 6-3 junior wing/post Mark Hamper.

Clackamas at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Clackamas enters tonight's game as the 26th seed in the field, carrying a 12-12 overall record after finishing fifth in the Mt. Hood Conference. The Cavaliers are led by 6-1 junior guard Garrett Strube, 6-10 senior center Nathan Senatra and 6-6 senior guard Levi Simmonds.

Roosevelt enters the game as the state's seventh seed, carrying a 19-6 overall record after finishing third in the Portland Interscholastic League. The Roughriders are led by 6-7 senior guard/wing Raysean Seamster, 6-3 sophomore guard Terrence Hill and 6-5 senior guard/wing Donatello Tupper.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

West Linn boys basketball shoots down Ida B. Wells 90-70

The Lions win their playoff opener while making 15 3-pointers against the Guardians.The Ida B. Wells boys basketball team came out firing on Tuesday, March 1. The 28th-ranked Guardians, facing no. 5 West Linn in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, knocked down four 3-pointers in the game's first five minutes and held the lead into the first minute of the second quarter. But the Lions can bomb it from long range, too, and proved it big-time, hitting 15 "threes" and racing away to beat Ida B. Wells 90-70 at West Linn High School. "It was a...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Oregon City steps up to win first OHSET meet of 2022

Lake Oswego, Wilsonville and West Linn competitors also win events at McMinnville.*This story has been corrected. The Oregon City equestrian team started its 2022 season with a bang. The Pioneers posted a huge win in the first Oregon High School Equestrian Team event of the season, winning the Tri-River Valley District competition with 849 points while Molalla was second at 696 and Colton third at 409. The event was held February 17-20 at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. The complete team scoring was: Oregon City 849, Molalla 696, Colton 409, Lake Oswego 401, Wilsonville 365, Lakeridge 246, West...
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
44
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy