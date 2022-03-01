Vlog: Iowa State University College Visit

ATHENS — A recent universitywide report authored by University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences economist Michael Adjemian revealed that in 2021, CAES’ economic impact on the state of Georgia was the highest since UGA began publishing the annual report in 2015. CAES generated an economic...
KENNESAW, Ga. — A student from Kennesaw State University has given yet another impressive performance on the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ to earn his way into the Finals. In Thursday night’s semi-finals episode on Channel 2, KSU Senior Raymond Goslow earned $20,779 to beat out opponents from...
AMES — Second-largest home crowd in Iowa State women’s basketball history. Largest crowd for a Cyclones women's regular season game inside Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State fans, you never cease to amaze, but get this:. Nearly all the 13,907 in attendance Monday night hung around for postgame Senior Night...
AMES — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears...
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Avery Anderson III tossed in 12 points and added five steals, sparking Oklahoma State to a 53-36 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night. Anderson sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (14-15, 7-10 Big 12 Conference). Moussa Cisse had eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oklahoma State dominated the boards 45-27. Bryce Williams scored nine off the bench.
University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is opening up her resolve to keep swimming, even after she faced resistance from other athletes. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated for their April issue (out March 24), the 22-year-old detailed her state of mind before she came out as transgender, switched from the men's to the women's swim team and started smashing records.
A college education is the single largest investment many Americans will make in their lifetimes. When accounting for interest on student loans and loss of potential income during school, the total cost of a bachelor’s degree can exceed $400,000. With so much money at stake, it is important to choose the right school. What makes […]
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa climbed nine spots in the AP women’s basketball poll to No. 12 after a big week for the Hawkeyes. South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Stanford, N.C. State and Louisville and Baylor in the top five. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams in the poll.
(Ames) Iowa State’s four game win streak came to an end Wednesday with their 53-36 home loss to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones struggled from the field in the loss and move to 20-10 on the season. They are 7-10 in the Big 12. Izaiah Brockington with 13 points and...
The West Virginia women’s basketball team outlasted Kansas State on Wednesday night, beating the Wildcats in double-overtime with a dominant final five minutes. With 27 seconds to play in the first overtime, West Virginia trailed by two. In a season full of adversity, the Mountaineers overcame yet another challenge. Esmery Martinez would make a layup with 13 seconds left to tie the game, and then she would score six points in the second overtime period, leading the Mountaineers to the 74-62 victory.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) visit the Iowa State Cyclones (20-9, 7-9) Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Tip-off for the Big 12 bubble battle is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Iowa State Cyclones at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 20-9 overall and 14-4 at home, while Oklahoma State is 13-15 overall and 2-8 on the road. Avery Anderson III scored a game-high 34 points for Oklahoma State in the last meeting between the two programs on January 26, but it wasn't enough to lead the Cowboys to the win, as the Cyclones took the 84-81 victory.
The Baylor women's basketball team has a new coach this season, but the results in the Big 12 look very familiar. The No. 5 Bears won 87-62 at No. 8 Iowa State on Monday and clinched at least a share of their 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title. The previous...
