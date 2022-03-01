Vlog: Iowa State University College Visit

The West Virginia women’s basketball team outlasted Kansas State on Wednesday night, beating the Wildcats in double-overtime with a dominant final five minutes. With 27 seconds to play in the first overtime, West Virginia trailed by two. In a season full of adversity, the Mountaineers overcame yet another challenge. Esmery Martinez would make a layup with 13 seconds left to tie the game, and then she would score six points in the second overtime period, leading the Mountaineers to the 74-62 victory.

