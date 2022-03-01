ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Vlog: Iowa State University College Visit

By About the Contributor
meteamedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the time of year when seniors are starting to make their post-high school...

meteamedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Republican

Cyclone women can't slow Baylor in showdown

AMES — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Vlog#Stress
KCCI.com

Iowa State goes ice cold in loss to OSU

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Avery Anderson III tossed in 12 points and added five steals, sparking Oklahoma State to a 53-36 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night. Anderson sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (14-15, 7-10 Big 12 Conference). Moussa Cisse had eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oklahoma State dominated the boards 45-27. Bryce Williams scored nine off the bench.
AMES, IA
People

Transgender U. Penn Swimmer Lia Thomas 'Couldn't Get out of Bed' amid Backlash from Other Athletes

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is opening up her resolve to keep swimming, even after she faced resistance from other athletes. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated for their April issue (out March 24), the 22-year-old detailed her state of mind before she came out as transgender, switched from the men's to the women's swim team and started smashing records.
COLLEGE SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hardest College to Get Into in Iowa

A college education is the single largest investment many Americans will make in their lifetimes. When accounting for interest on student loans and loss of potential income during school, the total cost of a bachelor’s degree can exceed $400,000. With so much money at stake, it is important to choose the right school. What makes […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 53, Iowa State 36

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 14-15 overall, 7-10 Big 12 | Iowa State 20-10 overall, 7-10 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Avery Anderson III – 12, Rebounds – Moussa Cisse– 12, Assists – Isaac Likekele –...
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa jumps to 12 in women’s AP Top 25; top five unchanged

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa climbed nine spots in the AP women’s basketball poll to No. 12 after a big week for the Hawkeyes. South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Stanford, N.C. State and Louisville and Baylor in the top five. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams in the poll.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Athenaeum

WVU women's hoops uses two overtimes to defeat Kansas State on the road, 74-62

The West Virginia women’s basketball team outlasted Kansas State on Wednesday night, beating the Wildcats in double-overtime with a dominant final five minutes. With 27 seconds to play in the first overtime, West Virginia trailed by two. In a season full of adversity, the Mountaineers overcame yet another challenge. Esmery Martinez would make a layup with 13 seconds left to tie the game, and then she would score six points in the second overtime period, leading the Mountaineers to the 74-62 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Mar. 2 prediction from proven model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Iowa State Cyclones at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 20-9 overall and 14-4 at home, while Oklahoma State is 13-15 overall and 2-8 on the road. Avery Anderson III scored a game-high 34 points for Oklahoma State in the last meeting between the two programs on January 26, but it wasn't enough to lead the Cowboys to the win, as the Cyclones took the 84-81 victory.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy