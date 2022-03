If you haven't paid attention to what has been happening down south, Texas has been on a mission to ban books in schools based on all sorts of metrics. The long and short of it is any book that features plots or educational adult themes such as sex, sex education, LGBT/gay/queer topics, race and/or racial issues, critical race theory, and pretty much anything that the regulating powers see as a threat to traditional Christian values... but this also encompasses novel classics like The Grapes of Wrath and Fahrenheit 451... which is super ironic because it's about a dystopian authoritative government that bans and burns books.

