ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Genius Community Playlist February 2022

Genius
 3 days ago

The Genius Community is an international group of diverse music lovers who come to the site every day to transcribe lyrics and add knowledge to our song pages. Our core contributors are superfans who obsess over their favorite artists and always try to be on the cutting edge of musical trends....

genius.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The essential Chris Stapleton playlist

Both a prolific songwriter and hitmaking solo artist, Chris Stapleton is one of the biggest names in Nashville. Before his smash-hit solo debut, "Traveller" was released in 2016, Stapleton spent his time writing tunes for artists like Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and more top country artists. Now, he's selling out stadiums in his own right.
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Black Voices in American Music: The Playlist

Black voices created some of the first truly American music – the sorrow songs and spirituals of people in bondage, singing of freedom and hope. Along the winding road of American history, Black artists have leaned into the power of music as an expression of progress and protest, joy and pain, courage and conviction.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlie Hanson
Person
Tessa Violet
Person
Hannah Diamond
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Tove Lo
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Toro Y Moi
Person
Kehlani
Person
Young Thug
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Isaac Dunbar
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Playlists#Make Believe#Superfans#The Genius Community#Outsid#Disko#Pbc#Rosal A#Saoko#Savage Blxst#Pentagon
hotnewhiphop.com

The Genius Of Kanye West

"I feel like my album, the perspective that I’mma speak from, I feel like I’mma bridge the gap,” Ye told MTV’s You Heard It First concerning his debut album in a 2002 interview. “I’mma be one of the people that helps bridge the gap with hip-hop.”
MUSIC
94.3 WCYY

‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ – Playlist and Recap – February 20, 2022

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for Boston Calling. The Strokes, Foo Fighters, The Struts, Run the Jewels...and Metallica. Metallica will headline the final night—Sunday, May 29—and until that day comes, The Ultimate Metallica Show will do everything in its power to get you ready and excited. On Sunday night's show, we dove deep into Reload, pulled out James Hetfield's riff tape for "Leper Messiah" and blasted Metallica's acoustic take on "Blackened." We also shared Portugal. The Man's cover of "Don't Tread on Me."
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reacts To Gucci Mane's Diss Against NBA YoungBoy

The feud between rappers Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to evolve as more people get involved. Most recently, Boosie Badazz responded to YoungBoy's diss "I Hate YoungBoy," returning ammo with a few lines on his deluxe album targeted at YB. "Feel like Boosie don't even like me,...
NBA
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy