Heather Dubrow would like The Real Housewives of Orange County audience to recognize one thing: she's not as powerful as they're making her out to be. Once called a "puppet master" by former co-star Kelly Dodd (well, technically Kelly misspoke and said "She's the puppet and everyone else is the master"), the RHOC veteran's return to the series for season 16 -- she stepped away from the show after season 11 in 2016 -- came with almost immediate criticism from the digital peanut gallery. Fan accounts started posting anonymous gossip and unverifiable screen shots of alleged "confirmation" that Heather was calling shots behind the scenes, most notably when it came to new cast member Noella Bergener. There are unsubstantiated claims by "the blogs" that Heather orchestrated some sort of freeze out, instructing the rest of the ensemble not to film with the newcomer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO