Broncos scheduled interview with QB Matt Corral at NFL combine

By Jon Heath
 1 day ago
The Denver Broncos scheduled an interview with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Corral (6-1, 205 pounds) completed 67.3% of his passes for 8,287 yards with 57 touchdowns against 23 interceptions in four years (37 games) with the Rebels.

Corral won’t throw at the combine this week because he is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the Sugar Bowl. He might be recovered in time to workout at the Rebels’ pro day on March 23.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has Corral ranked as QB3 behind Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis. Denver also met with Pickett and Willis at the combine.

Broncos general manager George Paton scouted Corral in person last fall. Paton opted not to select a QB in last year’s draft, passing on prospects including Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

The NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

