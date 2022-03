One of the things I love most about cooking is how you can stumble upon new ways to use the same ingredients that grace your kitchen on the regular. I’ll admit that one thing I have massively under-appreciated throughout the years is the banana. Sure, I’d have one for breakfast or throw a couple in a smoothie, but I don’t think I’ve ever given them the credit they truly deserve — especially when it comes to using them in desserts.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO