The search for the first dean of an independent Yale School of Public Health is underway. In a Monday email to faculty, University President Peter Salovey unveiled the members of the committee that will help him select Dean Sten Vermund’s successor, who will lead the school as it enters a new era of independence following more than a century of oversight by the School of Medicine. Three senior faculty members at the Yale School of Public Health detailed the significance of the incoming dean’s responsibilities and the pressures on the role during the ongoing pandemic.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO