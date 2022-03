This year the venerable Frank Erwin Center will shutter after 45 years of hosting Texas basketball games, concerts, monster truck jams and other unique events. The American-Statesman staff takes a look at the Super Drum's legacy before it is demolished to make way for UT's Dell Medical Center expansion. Below are links to all of our coverage of the arena that was once called The Special Events Center before being renamed after the former UT Board of...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 MINUTES AGO