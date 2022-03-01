ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres' Jack Quinn: Assigned to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Quinn (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday. Per NHL...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Assigned to AHL

Christiansen was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Saturday. Christiansen logged 10:43 of ice time and lit the lamp in a 4-3 win over New Jersey on March 1. The 22-year-old recorded his first NHL point during his one-game stint and will return to AHL Cleveland, looking to add to his 26 points over 39 games there this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Klim Kostin: Reassigned to AHL

Kostin was assigned to AHL Springfield on Monday. Kostin has averaged 9:00 of ice time and generated nine points over 40 NHL games this season. The 22-year-old will join AHL Springfield, looking to build upon his two points over three performances in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Sent to AHL

Lyon was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Lyon could be recalled ahead of Thursday's tilt with Colorado if Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) is out. The 29-year-old has posted a .908 save percentage in two NHL games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel buries Sabres with savage remark after scoring game-winner vs. Senators

Jack Eichel is certainly loving the new atmosphere he’s found himself in after getting traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Las Vegas Golden Knights. And he’s making Vegas love him too with his play on the ice that has already resulted in a pair of game-winners, including the one he scored Sunday night to deliver the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory at home over the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
MLB

