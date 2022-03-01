ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here's what the new Colorado driver's license looks like

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSwcF_0eShRjPo00
Photo Credit: The Colorado Department of Revenue

The Colorado Department of Revenue's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the official new design of the Colorado license and identification card.

Last year, the department hosted a photo competition where more than 100 local photographers summited photos from around the state. Following the submission period, 55,760 Coloradans voted to chose which photo would go on the new license.

Photos by Matt Nuñez and Gabriel Dupon were ultimately selected to revamp the previous design, with the previous design having been called boring and bland.

Nuñez's photo of Mount Sneffels, the 14,158-foot peak located southwest of Ouray, will be the image on the frontside of the license. His photo received 26,520 votes or 47.56% of the total votes for the front side competition.

Dupon placed first overall in the back side contest with his Sprague Lake entry, which received 19,989 votes or 35.85% of the total vote. Sprague Lake is located inside Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022sFO_0eShRjPo00
Photo Credit: The Colorado Department of Revenue

“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” said Governor Polis in a news release.

The new card is now available and will be given to Coloradans looking to renew their license or those applying for one for the first time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'happiest' big city might surprise you

A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which major cities across the country were home to the happiest residents. The analysis included several categories of criteria, including 'emotional and physical well-being,' 'income and employment,' and 'community and environment.' Three Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the 182-city list, including Denver, Aurora, and Colorado Springs.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Estes Park, CO
Government
City
Ouray, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Estes Park, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado has 1 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mountain lion removed from beneath deck of Colorado home

Teams from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder Police Department Animal Protection worked together to remove a mountain lion from beneath a home in Colorado on Sunday morning. The lion was found tucked away under the deck of the home, which is located at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue in Boulder, according to CPW. "Leading up to this over the past couple...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver License#Dmv#Coloradans#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

New ramp metering system begins Monday on I-25

DENVER — A new ramp metering system on northbound Interstate 25 in Denver will be fully operational on Monday, Feb. 28. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the pilot project aims to reduce congestion and improve travel times on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and University Boulevard. CDOT...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Entire Colorado high country under avalanche warning after week of snow

Feb. 25—Colorado's mountains were hit with a week-long winter storm, dumping feet of snow in some areas and creating avalanche conditions in many areas. Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued an avalanche warning for much of the state, which expired Thursday night. Now CAIC has put a special avalanche advisory into effect for all mountain areas in Colorado. "You can trigger a large and dangerous avalanche,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Most popular car in Colorado…and no, it’s not a Subaru

A recently published data analysis from Insurify.com, identified the most popular cars in the U.S by state. "From SUVs to sedans, pickups to hatchbacks, Americans have no shortage of choices when it comes to picking their ideal vehicle. Whether they’re looking for ample cargo space, tight handling, or even a flashy paint job, customers can find just about any vehicle to suit their particular automotive needs," the report said.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado turns to ice-fishing tents to house homeless

DENVER (AP) — Gary Peters spent seven years camping outside a Denver golf course to avoid sleeping in a public shelter until last summer when he moved into a new homeless community where he's been given his own ice-fishing tent featuring electrical outlets, a cot and a zero-degree rated sleeping bag.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

First Colorado-born wolf pup to be collared gets a name

Colorado's first collared wolf pup now has a name that isn't just numbers. In early February, it was announced that a Colorado-born wolf pup had been captured and collared for the first time in state history. With the wolf safely reunited with its pack, the collar will allow wildlife managers to learn more about the state's lone wolf pack, which migrated into the state from Wyoming in early 2020 before producing the now-collared pup last year.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy