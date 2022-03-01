Here's what the new Colorado driver's license looks like

Photo Credit: The Colorado Department of Revenue

The Colorado Department of Revenue's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the official new design of the Colorado license and identification card.

Last year, the department hosted a photo competition where more than 100 local photographers summited photos from around the state. Following the submission period, 55,760 Coloradans voted to chose which photo would go on the new license.

Photos by Matt Nuñez and Gabriel Dupon were ultimately selected to revamp the previous design, with the previous design having been called boring and bland.

Nuñez's photo of Mount Sneffels, the 14,158-foot peak located southwest of Ouray, will be the image on the frontside of the license. His photo received 26,520 votes or 47.56% of the total votes for the front side competition.

Dupon placed first overall in the back side contest with his Sprague Lake entry, which received 19,989 votes or 35.85% of the total vote. Sprague Lake is located inside Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park.

Photo Credit: The Colorado Department of Revenue

“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” said Governor Polis in a news release.

The new card is now available and will be given to Coloradans looking to renew their license or those applying for one for the first time.