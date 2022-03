When the first shelter-in-place orders were issued back in March 2020, local artist Cindy Goldfield was in the middle of rehearsals for a theater production of “9 to 5.” Theater being her full-time job, she was also booked to perform in San Francisco Playhouse’s production of “Follies” that summer. To her dismay, what initially seemed to be a one, then two-month halt on her line of work grew increasingly endless and uncertain.

