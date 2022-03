I'm going to have to give it to The Sims 4. I never thought it would last this long, yet it's been going strong for eight years, practically a geological age in gaming terms. Typically, you won't see any Sims 4 packs go on sale unless it's a holiday or a new game pack's been released. In this case, it's the latter. But before you get your hopes up just know the new game pack -- My Wedding Stories -- isn't included in this deal. What is included are almost all of the expansions, game packs and stuff packs at Amazon for up to 52% off.

