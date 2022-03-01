Who's in, who's out, who's hot heading into LPGA restart at HSBC Women's World Championship

Lydia Ko poses for a portrait prior to the 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on March 1, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The event known as “Asia’s major” restarts the LPGA season this week after a month-long break. LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park is the only two-time winner of the HSBC Women’s World Championship (2015, 2017), and she’s one of four past champions in the field, including last year’s winner Hyo Joo Kim, Sung Hyun Park (2019) and Stacy Lewis (2013).

This week also marks the return of World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who spent much of the winter honing her game in the Palm Springs area. Here’s a closer look at this week’s field at the Sentosa Golf club, where the temperatures should be as hot as the competition.

1

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko returns

Jin Young Ko poses the Rolex Player of the Year trophy after winning the 2021 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fans last saw Jin Young Ko at the CME Group Tour Championship, where she went toe-to-toe with Nelly Korda and came out on top, sweeping the event title and Rolex Player of the Year honors for the second time in three years. It marked Ko’s fifth victory of the season. In fact, Ko won five of her last nine starts in 2021.

Now, after a four-month break, she’s ready to pick up where she left off.

2

Big-name winners back for more

Lydia Ko at the 2022 HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The first three winners of the LPGA season were all-world, led by former No. 1 Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and breakout Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire, who won for the first time. All three are in the field this week in Singapore.

Ko, of course, ended a three-year victory drought last year in Hawaii and then won again on the LET late in the year in Saudi Arabia.

The former teen prodigy seemingly takes a greater perspective into each season – even when it comes to the highs.

“I’ve been putting myself in contention a lot and I think when you start doing that more often, you just get a little bit more confidence,” said Ko. “Week in, week out, the technique and skill things doesn’t change that much. But when you get in a good rhythm of things, I think sometimes some putts that might have lipped-out, lips-in.

“For me, when I won Gainbridge, I hit a shot that I think most of the time it would have gone out of bounds, but I got a really lucky kick off the tree and then I was in bounds and I was able to save par from there. Kind of things start falling your way and I’ve kind of been able to feed off that kind of momentum, just trying to keep it super simple and just being confident and having fun out there.”

3

Who’s missing?

Nelly Korda hits from the 18th tee during the first round of the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club on January 27, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda isn’t in the shortened Asia swing for a second consecutive year, opting to prolong her second offseason til the end of the month. She finished T-4, T-20 and T-15 in the first three events of the season. Fans will have to wait til the end of the month to see World No. 1 Ko and Korda square off in the same field.

Korda’s older sister Jessica and Lexi Thompson are among the other top Americans not playing in Asia as well as No. 14 Anna Nordqvist, last year’s AIG Women’s British Open champ.

4

Who's hot?

Hannah Green plays her shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the 2021 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While Hannah Green hasn’t yet played on the LPGA this year, she’s already hoisted two trophies in her native Australia, including a 72-hole mixed event. After winning the Vic Open, Green beat the men in a mixed event called The Players Series Murray River.

Green, who is currently ranked 30th in the world, won the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA. She finished runner-up last year in Singapore to Hyo Joo Kim.