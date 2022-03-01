How to watch, listen and stream the PGA Tour's 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

A loaded field of the PGA Tour’s best are bound for Bay Hill Club and Lodge as the Florida Swing continues.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and a host of stars highlight the field for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational that won’t include defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who withdrew due to injury after recently picking the Tour over a Saudi Arabia-backed rival league..

Here’s what you need to know to watch and listen to all the action from the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. All times Eastern.

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 3

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, March 4

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

