How to watch, listen and stream the PGA Tour's 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill
A loaded field of the PGA Tour’s best are bound for Bay Hill Club and Lodge as the Florida Swing continues.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and a host of stars highlight the field for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational that won’t include defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who withdrew due to injury after recently picking the Tour over a Saudi Arabia-backed rival league..
Here’s what you need to know to watch and listen to all the action from the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. All times Eastern.
API: Thursday tee times | Odds and picks | Sleepers
How to watch/listen
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Thursday, March 3
TV
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday, March 4
TV
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
TV
Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
TV
Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.
Comments / 0