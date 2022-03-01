ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

No evidence of gunfire at Hanford building after reports

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday morning to reports of shots fired inside a building at the Hanford Site, but authorities say deputies found no evidence of a shooting and had not located any victims at the decommissioned nuclear production facility.

The Tri-City Herald reports employees of the building were evacuated, while others working at the site went into lockdown.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s office law enforcement had contained the building and was working to clear it.

“Law enforcement will be conducting additional searches of the building,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Hanford officials said Tuesday afternoon that most personnel could return to their duties and that reports indicate work activities likely caused the noises reported as shots fired. An investigation is ongoing.

The 580-square-mile (1,502-square-kilometer) Hanford site, located along the Columbia River, produced almost two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.

Federal officials are spending about $2.5 billion annually on environmental cleanup of the wastes, plus contaminated buildings, soil and groundwater.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 3, wounds 28

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded Tuesday near a government building in southwest Pakistan, killing at least three people and wounding 28 others, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Sibi, in Baluchistan. Wazir Murree, a local police official, said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to hospitals, where an emergency had been declared.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

New York man rescued twice in 2 days on Arizona hikes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A 28-year-old New York man needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range, authorities said. The Brooklyn man, whose name hasn’t been released, first called 911 on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

792K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy