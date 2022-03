A fossilized cranium of an extinct species of stargazer fish was stuffed with tiny fecal pellets known as coprolites, according to a recent paper published in the journal Rivista Italiana di Paleontologia e Stratigrafia. The skull is the first in the fossil record to be completely filled with fecal pellets. This is a joint study by paleontologists at the University of Pisa in Italy and the Calvert Marine Museum in Maryland. Together, the researchers proposed that tiny scavenging worms ate their way into the dead fish's skull and pooped out the pellets.

WILDLIFE ・ 27 DAYS AGO