Where Are Women Buying Homes?

Workers’ compensation coverage is required by most states, and each state generally handles the workers’ compensation system differently. That includes where you can buy your coverage. Nearly every state allows businesses to purchase private workers’ compensation insurance policies from private carriers. In some states and jurisdictions, coverage may be offered by a state fund, which means businesses can buy coverage directly from the state or a private insurance carrier. And there are a handful of states—North Dakota, Ohio, Washington, and Wyoming—that require businesses to purchase workers’ compensation coverage from the state fund. What that means is businesses in these states can’t purchase coverage from private insurance carriers. As such, where your business is located will directly impact the type of coverage you can buy.

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO