Middlebury, VT

Middlebury suspends study abroad program in Russia

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Middlebury College has suspended its study abroad program in Russia for the rest of the semester, saying students must return for their own safety following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Three Middlebury College students and nine students from other U.S. colleges are at the Middlebury School in Russia, Middlebury spokesperson Sarah Ray said Tuesday. The students are in Moscow and Irktusk.

“The best way to ensure our students’ safety, which remains our top priority, is to remove students from Moscow and Irkutsk as soon as possible,” Nana Tsikhelashvili, director of Middlebury School in Russia, said in an announcement on Monday.

She wrote that it’s time for students to leave Russia, given the limited availability of international flights and the U.S. State Department’s authorization for family members and non-essential embassy staff to the return to the U.S.

Students will be able to complete the spring semester remotely and earn academic credit, she said.

