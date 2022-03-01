ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 12 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,420 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 81 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,578 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 1,218 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,939 or 46.39% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 14,077.

