Hidden Black History: St. Philip's, Newark

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK. On November 22, 2016, Dashand called his grandmother, Nancy. It was late in the evening of the day. According to the Charley Project, Dashand's grandmother Nancy said he was incoherent and "couldn't form the sentences to tell me where he was."

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO