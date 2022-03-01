ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Hidden Black History: St. Philip's, Newark

dioceseofnewark.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail Barkley shares her memories of St. Philip's Church in Newark, which started as an...

dioceseofnewark.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Rise St. James celebrates Black American history

ST. JAMES — Rise St. James recently held its annual Black American History program in St. James, titled,“A People’s Story: Resilience, Remembrance, and Reclamation.”. Vacherie, Louisiana native, award-winning professor and scholar Dr. Jinx Coleman Broussard served as the keynote speaker. Dr. Broussard talked about growing up in St. James Parish and successfully reacting to the challenges of our time. Her call to action was “I dare you.”
SAINT JAMES, LA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Seniors Read Books to Kids to Honor Black History Month

Seniors across the St. Louis area settle into their comfy chairs at various Arrow Senior Living facilities, crack open a book and hit record. They’re filming story times for the children of St. Louis public schools and beyond, but they’re not stopping at reading books – they’re donating them, too, in an effort to promote childhood literacy in underserved communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK. On November 22, 2016, Dashand called his grandmother, Nancy. It was late in the evening of the day. According to the Charley Project, Dashand's grandmother Nancy said he was incoherent and "couldn't form the sentences to tell me where he was."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
Thrillist

Where to Learn About Chicago's Black History

Even though we’re wrapping up Black History Month, it’s never too late to learn a thing or two about Chicago’s vibrant historical network of Black art, music, activism, and community—and we found just the person to help us get that done. Clarence Goodman grew up on the South Side and now works as a tour guide for ToursByLocals, where Chicago’s Black History Tour ranks high among his 30 curated offerings.
CHICAGO, IL
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph Museums celebrates local Black history

During February and beyond, the St. Joseph Museums wants to enlighten people about the past and present for the area’s Black community. Throughout Black History Month, staff members have been conducting school tours led by local community leaders. And on Thursday, Feb. 24, it will induct two outstanding St. Joseph residents, Bullock Family Chapel director the Rev. Ecy Bullock and St. Joseph NAACP chairman James Dodd, into the Black Archives Hall of Fame.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Church Building#Racism#Trinity Cathedral#Trinity St Philip

Comments / 0

Community Policy