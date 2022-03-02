ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Dr. Ngozi Ezike Steps Down As Head Of The Illinois Department Of Public Health; ‘It Has Been The Honor Of A Lifetime’

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQqmR_0eSh9g5O00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the state’s health department and the person who took center stage at news conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic addressing the dangers of the virus, is stepping down.

“It’s just been my tremendous pleasure to serve the people of Illinois. I am so blessed to have been able to bring some measure of comfort to Illinoisans to quiet some of the chaos and infuse some calm,” Ezkie said. Her last day will be March 14.

“And (I’m) glad that I served as a role model to young girls, girls of color, little Black girls, that they can be leaders in any field. And I’m proud to show our young boys as well the future men of our society. Examples of women in leadership I’m proud to exemplify that empathy and strength can exist in the same body and in the same breath.”

Speaking at Rush University Medical Center, Governor JB Pritzker thanked Dr. Ngozi Ezike for her tireless efforts over the last three years.

“Throughout the crisis. She has stood beside me every step of the way. I am not putting it lightly when I say that she has had one of the hardest jobs in the world. There is something particularly heroic about the service of an extraordinary individual who did not seek greatness, but found it anyway,” Pritzker said, who added that while he respects her decision to leave, he appreciated her dedication.

“It is a change that I’m loath to accept but perhaps she can finally get a good night’s sleep and precious time with her husband and her four kids. And boy it is well deserved,” Pritzker said. “She will go down in the Illinois history books as a woman who changed our state for the better. She saved lives, many thousands of lives.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead #TeamIDPH. IDPH consists of a team of unsung heroes that by nature and definition works behind the scenes who’s committed to public health. And that commitment gave me strength every day,” Ezike said.

RELATED: Dr. Ngozi Talked Last Year With CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker About Her Role As Illinois’ Guide During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The governor issued a proclamation, naming March 1, 2022, as #DrEzikeDay. Pritzker said Amaal Tokars, who serves as the Assistant Director of IDPH will be the interim head of the agency. A nationwide search will be conducted for her replacement.

“Dr. Ngozi Ezike has led the Illinois Department of Public Health for over three years, her tenure defined not only by her ability to provide the latest expertise and data, but also her empathy and compassion – becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty,” Pritzker said. “No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois’ most vulnerable.”

“It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.  Being the state’s top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it’s been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors,” Ezike said. “I want to thank Governor Pritzker for the opportunity he provided me and for his dedication to the people of this great state. The dedicated men and women of IDPH, will continue their mission-driven work to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents.”

Pritzker said her service to the state didn’t go without difficult days, early in the pandemic, and she met the challenges of educating the state about COVID and the vaccine to protect residents.

“I have watched Dr. Ezike mourn the loss of every one of the 32,000 Illinoisans who have died from COVID-19. This pandemic is a collective trauma that has, for many, numbed their ability to comprehend death on a massive scale. Not Dr. Ezike. No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois’ most vulnerable,” he said.

Dr. Ezike didn’t elaborate on why she was leaving, but said because numbers are now low throughout the state, it was a good time to take a step back.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Dr. Allison Arwady reacts to Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepping down

Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepping down, how Chicago has done compared to other cities, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Bradenton Herald

Ezike, face of Illinois pandemic fight, resigns health post

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, thrust into an unsolicited spotlight as the face of Illinois' battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Tuesday she is leaving her post as state public health director. The 49-year-old pediatrician has been an ever-present sidekick of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's since the coronavirus made its Illinois debut in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Dr. Ngozi Ezike steps down as IDPH director

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. JB Pritzker honored Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday with a special announcement. Pritzker declared March 1 “Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day” in the state of Illinois. The honor comes after Dr. Ezike revealed that as of March 14, she is stepping down from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois’ Top Doctor During COVID-19 Pandemic, to Step Down March 14

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois’ top doctor and the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, will step down on March 14, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday. The news comes as Illinois enters a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pritzker said he was loathe to accept Ezike’s resignation, but acknowledged that she had held one of the “hardest jobs in the world” during one of the toughest times in Illinois’ history, which began in January 2019 with the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Illinois has stretched for more than two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana, Wisconsin, 10 Other States Removed From Chicago’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Twelve states were removed from Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory on Tuesday, including neighboring states Indiana and Wisconsin, as case rates continue to plummet nationwide. The Chicago Department of Public Health removed Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Wisconsin from the travel advisory on Tuesday after their daily COVID-19 case rate fell below 15 per 100,000 residents for the second week in a row. The city’s travel advisory now includes 34 states and one territory. “It’s great that as daily COVID-19 case rates keep falling throughout the U.S., people are more...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State Rep LaShawn Ford To Holds Virtual Cannabis Licensing Town Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) –  State Rep. LaShawn Ford Asked the public’s opinion on cannabis licensing in Illinois through his virtual town hall meeting Saturday morning. The event took place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Zoom. Ford discussed lawsuits over the licensing process, dealing with delays in Cook County, and helping new cannabis businesses open.  
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Tucker
CBS Chicago

Shutting Down Eisenhower Expressway To Do Stunts Doesn’t Even Warrant Penalties; Illinois Lawmakers Want To Change That

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was the video that left so many of us, and you, shocked – people standing in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway while drivers did donuts. Believe it or not, such acts won’t land someone in jail. But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, that could be changing following our investigation. The push for a change in the law from Springfield is designed to give law enforcement the backing to crack down on what happened along the outbound Ike near Racine Avenue back in December. Apparently, lawmakers saw our report about the group that blocked the expressway...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Kane County Board To Vote On New Beekeeping Regulations

CHICAGO (CBS) — There could be some new rules for local beekeepers in Kane County. They include restrictions on where hives can be located, and how many hives can be on one property. The proposal also bans non-domestic bees, and requires all colonies be registered with the state. Beekeepers worked with the county on this proposal to address “extreme beekeeping.” The Kane County Board will take up this issue at their meeting on Tuesday.  
KANE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Stepping Down#Illinoisans#Idph
CBS Chicago

CTU Files Unfair Labor Practice Complaint Against Chicago Public Schools Following Decision To Lift Mask Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state of Illinois over the Chicago Public Schools’ decision to end its mask mandate next week. Chicago Public Schools on Monday announced the decision to lift the mask mandate for all students and staff, shifting to a mask optional plan beginning March 14. CTU called the move a “clear violation” of the district’s COVID-19 safety agreement with the union, which requires masks in schools through late August. The January safety agreement does not specifically mention mask-wearing. But union leaders say it doesn’t have to – because terms of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy