Enjoying dinner and entertainment is a great way to spend an evening. The entertainment part can certainly vary depending on what your in the mood for. It could be a night of stand up comedy, which is growing in East Texas, or maybe a stage play or maybe just getting your friends together and playing video games. There is a new place in Plano that lets you enjoy a great dinner all while playing your favorite console, PC or board games.

PLANO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO