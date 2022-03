The Carnival and Mardi Gras festivities, balls, and parades are in full swing in SWLA. Get out and Laissez les bons temps rouler! While you're at it, please note there are going to be some changes to your normal Tuesday trash and garbage pick-up. This will affect everyone and not just those living near or along with the upcoming Mardi Gras parades.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO