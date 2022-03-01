Nick Offerman: Hosting The 2022 Spirit Awards Is Hanging With The Cool Kids [Interview]

Offerman was asked ion The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast if he has any thoughts on Pam & Tommy's critics who say the show exploits Anderson. "I don’t, because she has made no statement about it," said Offerman. "The show reached out to her and she didn’t get back to them, which we took to mean, 'No thanks, don’t want to be involved.' Anything beyond that, I don’t think it’s up to any of us to speculate. I’m sure it was a painful time in her life. If someone made something like that about a part of my life, I probably wouldn’t want to watch it replayed. But we have gotten word through secondhand sources. I just found this out yesterday, through her publicist, we got word that she said it was OK for her kids to watch it. So word has reached her that the show loves her, that it’s in support of her, and it’s not trying to exploit the story. Quite the opposite. It’s trying to expose the exploitation and make the rest of us learn about the injustice of that part of our culture." ALSO: Sebastian Stan says he's looking forward to watching Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary.

