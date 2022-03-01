ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Facebook whistleblower to attend Biden's State of the Union address -White House

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ufsB_0eSh80KS00
Former Facebook employee and critic Frances Haugen answers questions during a U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to attend U.S. President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, the White House said, as it seeks to highlight mental health problems facing young people.

Haugen, a former Facebook Inc (FB.O) product manager, revealed her identity as the whistleblower who provided the documents that underpinned a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls.

She also accused her former employer of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation and has called for her former boss, Mark Zuckerberg, to step down.

The White House described her as "an advocate for more humanity and transparency across the tech and social media industry, especially as it relates to teen mental health."

Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer of Intel Corp also plans to attend the annual speech, as the Biden administration seeks to showcase efforts to bolster chip supplies.

Gelsinger unveiled the chip maker's plans for a $20 billion Ohio-based chipmaking facility at the White House earlier in January as a global shortage of semiconductors hammers everything from smartphones to cars. The investment could grow to $100 billion, making it the world's largest chip making complex. read more

Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in his State of the Union speech. read more

According to the White House, he will also highlight efforts to improve supply chains, stressing that companies announced nearly $200 billion investments for semiconductor, electric vehicle, battery and critical mineral production and manufacturing in the United States during his first year in office.

Biden will specifically mention Intel's bet on Ohio, which is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent positions, the White House added.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama would put Republicans 'in a very difficult position' if she ran for president because she is 'popular AND immune to criticism', former Trump aide warns

A former Trump administration official this weekend floated the possibility of Michelle Obama succeeding President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee, warning that the former first lady would be a formidable opponent to the GOP. 'If [Democrats] were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Facebook Inc#Wall Street Journal#Intel Corp#European#Russian#Americans
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama’s Wife Running For President? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Fuming At Joe Biden Following POTUS’ Birthday Attack

Michelle Obama will allegedly run for president in the 2024 election. Michelle Obama has said it time and again that she won’t be running for president. The ex-FLOTUS previously said that being the president of the United States doesn’t interest her. As such, there’s no reason for her to run for office simply because she is married to former President Barack Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia GOP chair tells January 6 committee that Trump campaign directed alternate elector effort

(CNN) — The chairman of the Republican Party in Georgia on Friday told the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot that the Trump campaign had directed the party in 2020 to put forward an alternate slate of electors after then-President Donald Trump lost the state’s vote, according to a person familiar with the testimony. The Trump […] The post Georgia GOP chair tells January 6 committee that Trump campaign directed alternate elector effort appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Criticized: VPOTUS A 'Lazy' And 'Incompetent Diversity Hire'? Former Senator's Marriage With Doug Emhoff Reportedly In Crisis

A Joe Biden supporter lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States. The 57-year-old politician made history as the is the first vice president and highest-ranking female official, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy