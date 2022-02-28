ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Comment out HTML – Code Example

By Kolade Chris
freecodecamp.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding comments in your code is a good practice, as it makes your code more readable and understandable. Comments don’t run because they are ignored by compilers and interpreters. In this article, I will show you how you can comment out your HTML code, so you can help...

www.freecodecamp.org

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

HTML, CSS and JavaScript Explained Simply

Web development includes understanding and dealing with terms like CSS, Javascript, and HTML. These are considered the building blocks of the web. A web developer needs to learn about all of these languages well. HTML is a set of detailed instructions that are written on a manuscript meant to be typeset. CSS or Cascading Style Sheets improves how your page appears. JavaScript adds a kind of intelligent factor to your webpage. HTML structures the page into paragraphs, heading, sections, and so on. CSS gives you the raw representation, while CSS can make your page look presentable.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Comments as Hackers Threaten to Release DLSS Code

Source code for Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology has been made available by hackers, asserts a TechPowerUp reader. The claims are backed up by a screenshot showing part of a directory listing full of files, consisting of many aptly named C++ code and resource files (see image below). Still, we have to caution that we cannot verify the information, so take it with a grain of salt. This is further fallout from the big Nvidia hack we reported on last week.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Html Code#Documentary#Html
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy