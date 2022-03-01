Two suspects arrested; Norfolk Police identify man killed following shooting on Phillip Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Homicide detectives have arrested and charged the men responsible for a shooting Monday evening that left a 83-year-old man dead, and a woman seriously injured.

Around 8:20 p.m. on February 28, 2022, Norfolk Police were called to a home in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue for the report of two gunshot victims. When Officers arrived, they found the man and woman both suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man, who was later identified as William I. Moore, 83, of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second victim, a 63-year-old woman, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment where she remains in critical condition.

As a result of the investigation, Andra Brown, 19, of Norfolk, and Xavier E. Hudspeth, 19, of Norfolk, have been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm each.

Both Brown and Hudspeth are currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

