Caring and Hardworking: Delarrin Turner-Yell hopes to stand out at this week's NFL draft combine

By John Williams
 1 day ago
The next step for prospective NFL draft prospects is underway in Indianapolis as NFL teams, agents, and draft-eligible players gather to go through the NFL scouting combine.

While most of the focus is on the on-field testing in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, and agility drills, what happens behind closed doors will be just as important to NFL teams.

For Delarrin Turner-Yell, it’s his first opportunity to meet with teams in his draft process. The safety who played more than 1,800 snaps for the Sooners defense has a ton of experience that should help him at the next level.

In the third part of our series with Delarrin Turner-Yell, I asked him what he wants NFL teams to learn about him after spending time with them this week in Indianapolis.

“I’m really outgoing, and I’m a caring type of person. Whichever team decides to draft me, I want them to know that they drafted me to be more than a football player,” Turner-Yell said. “With things going on in the world, it’s really bigger than football. How can I impact the community? How can I impact the younger generation? How can I help someone be able to live out their dream? To help someone that’s doubting that one kid. Here myself, you know, actually being able to live out my dream, with me having to go through the same things with people saying, I can’t do it, I’m too small. I can be the individual that, you know, helps that kid that’s really going through those things. And just lead him the right way. So I’m a really caring, really outgoing type of person, you know, but we’re on the field. I’m very hardworking, you know, trustworthy, and I’m just a guy that’s gonna play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”

Intangibles aren’t something you can see on film or get from a testing drill. Understanding the mental makeup of a player requires meeting with that player and getting to know them. For Delarrin Turner-Yell, this is as important for him as what he does on the field this week. As he said, it’s more than a game.

He doesn’t take the opportunity to impact the lives of others lightly because, as a kid, it was a cousin of his and former NFL player that helped him believe that he could get to the NFL level.

Terrence Toliver, who spent time with the Texans, Bears, Lions and then spent some time in the CFL, helped encourage the Sooners’ safety to believe that he could accomplish his dreams.

“Growing up watching how he did it and being from the same, small country town where you constantly hear ‘no one ever makes it,’ (Toliver) changed the narrative,” Turner-Yell said. “He helped me along the way, even after he moved on, letting me know he was there for me if I ever needed because he had already gone through the things I was getting ready to go through (the combine).”

And that’s what DTY wants to pay forward to the NFL community wherever he plays. He wants to walk alongside athletes to encourage them to chase their goals.

And his on-field goals. When I asked him what he hopes to run in the 40-yard dash, DTY said, “Low 4.4s.” If he hits that this week in Indy, that’ll turn some heads.

As Delarrin Turner-Yell takes part in this week’s NFL scouting combine, his goals are right in front of him. A strong week can make an impression on scouts and NFL front office folks that will help him find a role on a team at the next level.

Newsday

Sayville's Jack Coan hoping to impress teams at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Jack Coan stood on a podium at the Combine on Wednesday wondering what the skinny sophomore quarterback at Sayville who thought he’d become a lacrosse player in college and not an NFL prospect would make of his current situation. "He would think it’s amazing," Coan said....
NFL
Ledger-Enquirer

Matt Corral Falls in Mel Kiper Jr.’s Latest Mock Draft

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine starting today, ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his second mock draft of the offseason. In his latest mock draft, Kiper has found a new home for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Kiper had Corral falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 20 in his first mock after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the Sugar Bowl.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Draft 2022: Chris Olave right pairing with Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray, Mel Kiper says

Kyler Murray and his relationship with the Arizona Cardinals is still up in the air, particularly after his agent released a statement regarding Murray’s desire for an extension with the team. But if anything else could cheer Murray up at this point, it’s another offensive weapon. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mocked Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave to the Cardinals in the first round, giving them arguably the best receiver in the NFL Draft.
NFL
