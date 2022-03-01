ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) and ARG Group, LLC Partner to Accelerate the Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Advanced Lighting Solutions Business with the U.S. Department of Defense, Government Agencies

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Company announces its Channel Business Partnership with ARG Group, LLC to further Accelerate the Delivery of the FlightEye Drone Platform, Cyberlux LED Lighting Systems and Solar Power Generation Products. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MilitaryTimes

Russian jets intercepted on Marine F-35B deployment with UK

ARLINGTON, Virginia — In 2021 Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 joined the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth on a historic deployment years in the making ― one that showcased the F-35B. During the ship’s nearly eight months at sea, Marines and British pilots with the Joint Squadron 617...
MILITARY
Motley Fool

Northrop Grumman Offers Navy a Missile Defense System With Infinite Ammo

"SEWIP" -- the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program -- is a bland-sounding acronym for a U.S. Navy system that doesn't often register on defense investors' radar. But overlooking it could be a mistake. Over the past decade, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has quietly built up a tidy franchise selling SEWIP Block...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Daily Mail

America's $200m 'Doomsday' plane that protects VIPs in the event of a nuclear conflict was sent on-four hour training flight hours after Putin's threats

Air Force One's little-known sister aircraft the 'Doomsday Plane' - designed to protect high-ranking government officials from a nuclear attack - was sent on a four-hour training flight after Vladimir Putin placed Russia's nuclear forces on high alert. Military flight tracking sites showed the modified Boeing 747 had departed from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

The World's Largest Aircraft Completes Fourth Flight Test

Stratolaunch‘s “Roc” carrier aircraft recently completed its fourth test flight. Roc is currently the largest aircraft in the world with a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters), more than triple that of the commercial-industry-standard Boeing 737. The carrier’s purpose is to serve as a launchpad for its upcoming hypersonic testbed vehicle, Talon-A, an autonomous, rocket-powered, and reusable craft capable of carrying payloads at speeds of above Mach 5 (over 3,000 mph and five times the speed of sound). According to Stratolaunch, the primary object of the latest flight test was to retract and extend all of the landing gear for the first time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ Takes Four Hour Training Flight Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The U.S. Air Force’s nuclear bomb-resistant “doomsday plane” was in the skies recently. The modified Boeing 747 is designed to protect government officials from a nuclear attack. After Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his country’s nuclear forces on high alert, the “doomsday plane” took to the skies for a four-hour-long training flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Security#Arg#Cyberlux Corporation#Cybl#Llc Partner#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Uas#The Arg Group#Hubzone#The Department Of Defense#Us Allies#The U S Air Force#The National Guard Bureau
Navy Times

US Navy carrier Ford to go on unusual deployment this year

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy has promised a first deployment for its new aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford by this fall — but that deployment won’t be a typical one, the head of Naval Air Force Atlantic told Defense News. Ford won’t fall under the operational command...
WASHINGTON, DC
simpleflying.com

Indian Navy Receives Another Converted Boeing 737 Patrol Aircraft

The Indian Navy received its 12th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing on February 19th. A surveillance and reconnaissance version of the 737 type, the plane comes fitted with a highly advanced weapon system. It is also designed for low-altitude operations, supporting humanitarian and search & rescue missions. Another P-8I...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Marietta Daily Journal

State-sponsored Russian hackers breached defense firms, US says

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials said Wednesday that Russian state-backed hackers have been targeting U.S. defense contractors for the last two years, acquiring “sensitive” information, including about weapons development. The hackers have used “common but effective tactics,” including the harvesting of user credentials and spearphishing attacks, to gain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Next Web

These wild flying machines are set to shake up the VTOL world

It’s 2022 — which means we’ve been promised VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft for over a decade now. But while pioneer founders are incrementally moving towards commercial deployment, there’s a new breed of startups snapping at their heels. Many are in their early stages, but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy