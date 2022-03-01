Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) and ARG Group, LLC Partner to Accelerate the Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Advanced Lighting Solutions Business with the U.S. Department of Defense, Government Agencies

Stratolaunch‘s “Roc” carrier aircraft recently completed its fourth test flight. Roc is currently the largest aircraft in the world with a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters), more than triple that of the commercial-industry-standard Boeing 737. The carrier’s purpose is to serve as a launchpad for its upcoming hypersonic testbed vehicle, Talon-A, an autonomous, rocket-powered, and reusable craft capable of carrying payloads at speeds of above Mach 5 (over 3,000 mph and five times the speed of sound). According to Stratolaunch, the primary object of the latest flight test was to retract and extend all of the landing gear for the first time.

