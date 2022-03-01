2 sought after boy, 14, shot in ankle near Brooklyn high school: NYPD
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of two suspects after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle near a Brooklyn high school.
Cops said the boy, who reportedly attends the Boys and Girls High School, was walking at the corner of Fulton Street and Utica Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, when he felt pain in his left ankle.
He was taken to Maimonides Hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.
There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
