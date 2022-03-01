ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 sought after boy, 14, shot in ankle near Brooklyn high school: NYPD

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of two suspects after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle near a Brooklyn high school.

Cops said the boy, who reportedly attends the Boys and Girls High School, was walking at the corner of Fulton Street and Utica Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, when he felt pain in his left ankle.

He was taken to Maimonides Hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

Photo credit NYPD

There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

