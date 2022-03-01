Elderly Oklahoma Woman Driving 35 MPH Involved In Slow-Speed Police Chase

Photo: Getty Images

An elderly woman is in custody following a slow-speed chase in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday.

According to KTUL , the woman was traveling northbound on Highway 75 shortly after 6 a.m. Police noticed the woman driving very slowly and attempted to make a traffic stop , but the woman wouldn't pull over, causing a police chase.

But it wasn't your typical police pursuit. The woman wouldn't drive over 35 mph. In a video posted by KTUL , you can see oncoming traffic in the neighboring highway lane traveling at faster speeds than that of the woman.

The pursuit ended near the 21st Street exit a few minutes later.

Police are trying to get in contact with the woman's family to determine whether or not she was related to a Silver Alert. The woman is now in custody, but charges are unlikely, according to KTUL.