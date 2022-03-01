ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Elderly Oklahoma Woman Driving 35 MPH Involved In Slow-Speed Police Chase

By Dani Medina
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vqj0S_0eSh5T8J00
Photo: Getty Images

An elderly woman is in custody following a slow-speed chase in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday.

According to KTUL , the woman was traveling northbound on Highway 75 shortly after 6 a.m. Police noticed the woman driving very slowly and attempted to make a traffic stop , but the woman wouldn't pull over, causing a police chase.

But it wasn't your typical police pursuit. The woman wouldn't drive over 35 mph. In a video posted by KTUL , you can see oncoming traffic in the neighboring highway lane traveling at faster speeds than that of the woman.

The pursuit ended near the 21st Street exit a few minutes later.

Police are trying to get in contact with the woman's family to determine whether or not she was related to a Silver Alert. The woman is now in custody, but charges are unlikely, according to KTUL.

Comments / 8

RedU79
5d ago

I agree with Carrie. There was no reason to arrest her, especially when there is no charges. Maybe she shouldn't be driving or needs to have someone with her. To arrest her was really excessive, her family needs to file lawsuit on TPD for that.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
397
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy